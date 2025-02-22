Seventeen years later, police and Greek authorities have managed to resolve the mysterious robbery which took place in a banking branch of Cephisia, a residential neighborhood located north of Athens.

The coup occurred during the Holy Week of 2008when some strangers entered the bank forcing a window and to access the battleship they used the ‘rififí’ methoda technique that has been popularized in recent years among thieves and is inspired by the French homonymous film of 1955. The method consists of performing a burtón on the roof of the building to access its interior through harnesses, inactivate the systems of alarm and commit the theft.

According to the investigation, which Greek media citethieves were made with money and value objects worth more than 4 million of euros.

Now, years later, the investigation has once again analyzed the forensic tests collected in the theft scene. Thanks to cross -border cooperation, the comparison with databases from other countries have been able to Identify a foreign citizen As suspicious in this case.

It would be a 53 -year -old man, of Serbian originwhich is imprisoned in a prison in France and is also being investigated by the authorities of Germany and Kosovo for similar crimes.

Thus, the Criminal Investigation Directorate could determine, through comparative analysis, that this individual He participated in an attempted theft of a bank in Attica in 2009as well as in the theft of a safe and a robbery of an ATM in a supermarket of Crete in 2010.

The case file is already in the hands of the competent judicial authorities, while researchers They continue to investigate to determine if this man was also involved in other similar events.