During these days NieR: Automata has returned to the public eye, as players discovered a secret area of ​​the video game, thus revealing that it is a church that apparently was not put in the final adaptation. And now, a somewhat disappointing conclusion is given regarding this strange find that the fandom wanted to discover while more clues emerged.

Firstly, the user known as u/sadfutago on Reddit, has uploaded more videos that include a fight with a strange black creature and a series of Japanese dialogue options in a font. inside the church. This puts the player at the feet of 9Sone of the main allies of 2B that becomes playable once we give the title the first lap.

Added to the video are some scans of the android and solving disturbing mysteries. Here you can see it:

At the end of it all, all about the mystery has been revealed, with the team behind the u/sadfutago account revealing that the secret of the church door is the work of modders.

Revealed in a broadcast of Twitter, three modders mentioned how the creators of the mod released both the church scene and the tools to create it. Without a doubt, this action brought the gaming community together once again. They even tried to link the church with their own NieR: Replicantbut now they know that nothing is canon.

Here is what their statement says:

Everything we share has been completely in-game, no editing has been done. We have loved all the debates and theories. It has been inspiring to see the community coming together after so many years, it makes all the hard work worth it. We hope you had a good time, we certainly did.

This is what he commented lance mcdonald, one of the modders:

Of course this was the work of extremely talented modders doing things that the community thought weren’t possible.

Remember that NieR: Automata Is available in PS4, Xbox One and PC. A version for Switch.

Via: IGN