The house where the creepy movie was filmed “The silence of the inocents”, one of the horror classics in the history of cinema, could become a rental home and a place of tourist visits, according to what has just bought the property in Pennsylvania, United States, for a staggering price.

Little was known about the previous owner, only that he was a fan of the film starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, who played the remembered cannibal killer Hannibal Lecter and detective Clarice Starling.

Now it was Chris Rowan, a production designer, who recently acquired the property built in 1910 in Perryopolis, a suburb of Pittsburgh. And bought it for $ 290,000.

The Victorian-style mansion was used as a location to film scenes in which the kidnapper of women appeared Jame “Buffalo Bill” Gumb, the homeowner in the movie, played by Ted Levine.

His dark character was created based on the combination of three real American serial killers.

These were Ed Gein, who slaughtered his victims; Ted Bundy, who used a false cast on his arm as an excuse to ask women for help and to get them into his truck, and finally Gary Heidnick, who kidnapped his victims and hid them in the basement of his house.

Jame “Buffalo Bill” Gumb, the serial killer who stars Ted Levine.

Anthony Hopkins played Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad are the real estate agents who had the property for sale, located at 8 Circle St, Perryopolis, in Fayete County, an hour from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The House of three floors and 215 square meters covered It was built on an area of ​​almost 8,000 square meters on the banks of the Youghiogheny River.

The floors of the house are the original pinotea, as are the carpentry, light fixtures, sliding doors, fireplaces and wallpapers. The property received improvements over time.

One look is enough to realize that the exterior didn’t change much since he appeared in the horror movie in 1991.

Just a little garden environment, where they thinned the bushes at the entrance, which was seen in one of the scenes of the film directed by Jonathan Demme.

The initial sale price of the fabulous property that went on the market back in September 2020 was $ 298,500, but it eventually sold for $ 8,500 less.

To know her inside there a virtual tour in 3D It marks the places and furniture that appeared in the different scenes of the movie that were filmed there.

The tenants or visitors of the gloomy house will have basement access where “Buffalo Bill” locked up the kidnapped women, as you can see in the video and photos.

The new owner proposes recreate the criminal’s workshop and make a replica of the well in which the villain of the film left his victims.

As expected, the repercussion was going to be enormous in the case of the house of the incredible movie that took no less than 5 Oscars.

The awards from the Hollywood Academy were for best film, actor, actress, director and adapted screenplay.

