They received orders worth thousands of euros for rare Pokemon cards, but they never sent the goods, defrauding unsuspecting buyers: four residents of the province of Taranto are under investigation by the prosecutor after the Guardia di Finanza of Milan provided for a preventive seizure of the urgently, subsequently validated by the competent investigating judge, of 439 thousand euros.

The investigation started following the complaint of the e-commerce platform used by the suspects to sell the cards, eBay. The four have to answer for the crime of fraud, for one of them the hypothesis of money laundering has also been put forward.

The investigations were conducted by the military of the economic-financial police nucleus of Milan and made it possible to identify who was selling the Pokemon cards using always different accounts.

The suspects would have appropriated the sums paid during the payment phase, thus exposing the e-commerce platform to the buyers’ requests for clarification once the parcels were late in arriving.

Rare Pokemon cards are often at the center of online scams, given that their value is very high and a particularly widespread trade has developed behind their diffusion. Some of them can reach a value of over 50,000 euros.