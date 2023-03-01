Capital and Mexican police forces managed to arrest members of a criminal gang who used a catalog for the sale of a wide variety of substances and various types of drugs, some of them combined with sweets and desserts, as well as controlled drugs and vapers.

The Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC), in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, carried out operations in both entities to arrest generators of violence that operate in the city.

During investigations, a criminal cell was identified that was apparently engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

The organization used a messaging application to contact its customers and coordinate distribution to different parts of the city. To do this, they used a catalog with a wide variety of substances and different types of drugs, some of them combined with sweets and desserts, in addition to controlled drugs and vapers.

Thanks to fixed and mobile surveillance, and the analysis of video surveillance cameras, vehicles and buildings in both entities possibly used by members of the organization were identified, for which reason operational deployments were carried out in both entities with the support of the Attorney General’s Offices. of Justice.

In the Colonia Obrera, of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s officea storage warehouse was identified that was apparently used by the organization, where approximately 100 kilos of marijuana were seized, in addition to various packages and boxes with candies, cookies and brownies with cannabis, among other types of substances and drugs.

In the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico, a man was arrested aboard a white van.

Said subject apparently coordinated the distribution chain, from the packaging of the drug, the reception and channeling of orders to the allocation of the delivery route of the merchandise.

They seized five cigarettes and 11 bags of green grass, 44 doses of apparent cocaine, two cell phones, and a white vehicle.

In the Los Héroes Tecámac neighborhood, municipality of TecamacAnother 37-year-old man, also identified as a member of this cell, was arrested.

They seized 19 bags with apparent cocaine, 15 bags with a green vegetable, 10 doses of a solid substance in brown stone, 10 useful cartridges for a short firearm, two cell phones, and a wine-colored vehicle.

It is worth mentioning that this person was admitted to the Penitentiary System in 2014 for the crime of family violence.

Safe consumption of medicines

The Cyber ​​Police Unit of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, in collaboration with the National Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (CANIFARMA), has launched the campaign “For safe consumption of medicines” to raise awareness among the population about the risks of the challenges and challenges in social networks that encourage girls, boys and adolescents to consume controlled medications.

The campaign aims to prevent minors from having access to these medications and to prevent content that encourages other minors to carry out dangerous challenges from going viral.

In addition, the Cyber ​​Police has intensified monitoring and patrolling on social networks to identify videos related to the consumption of controlled drugs and manage their immediate removal with internet providers. Thanks to these actions, 90% of the content related to the challenges has been removed from a short video platform.

The SSC has issued recommendations to the public for a safe and responsible consumption of medicines, such as dispensing them under medical supervision and not supplying them to minors without adult supervision.

In addition, it is recalled that the sale of controlled medicines without a prescription or outside authorized establishments is a crime and any irregularity can be reported to the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) or the SSC Cyber ​​Police.

The consumption of controlled medications without a prescription or medical supervision can have serious consequences, such as drowsiness, coordination problems, difficulty thinking or remembering, and even a coma.