Due to popular beliefs, some cruel person separated little Walter from his mother and cut off his tail

The story of the fox cub Walter comes from Peru, yet it has aroused anger and indignation in every part of the world.

Fortunately, there are people with big hearts, capable of di change the cards on the table and the fate of poor animal friends.

The little Andean fox of just three months was ripped off from his mom’s love from some evil being. So small yet she is already a victim of the cruel hand of human beings.

The volunteers who found it are certain that it was used for a esoteric ritual. Unfortunately a very widespread practice in the place. People believe that the tail of a fox bring good luck to those who own it. This is precisely why someone cut off poor Walter’s tail.

This specimen was found in Alto Selva Alegre. After a very thorough analysis they realized that he had his tail docked. He’s a fox cub, they snatched him from his mother and ran away from them.

These are the words Luis Felipe Gonzales Dueñasdirector of the association National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor).

Walter will not be able to return to nature

The man explained that unfortunately Walter will have to grow up and keep going live in captivity. Bringing him back to his natural habitat could be one for him Death penalty.

Unfortunately he was snatched away from his mother’s affection too soon and does not know how to feed, how to hunt and above all how defend itself from its predators.

It is not the first time that an Andean fox has been found in those conditions. Due to a popular belief handed down over time, people cut off a part of the body of this animal, especially the tail, because they are convinced that it will bring them luck in life. Then, they leave the fox to live in absolute suffering, condemning it to death.

Little Walter is fine today, but because of human beings he will not be able to live his life as it should be.