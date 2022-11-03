They were sentenced to two months’ imprisonment, one of which is suspended, the two climate activists who smeared the famous painting ‘The Girl with a Pearl Earring’ by Johannes Vermeer last Thursday exhibited at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, the capital of Holland. The judge did not grant the prosecutor’s request which was four months.

The two activists, wearing t-shirts with the words Just Stop Oil, had approached the painting and one of them had tried to stick his head to the glass that protected the famous work of art, without succeeding. The work has not been damaged, while the frame and the nearby wall have been slightly damaged. The third arrested, who had thrown tomato soup at the painting, will appear in court tomorrow.

Just Stop Oil activists had already caused a stir in previous days by first smearing one of Van Gogh’s versions of ‘Sunflowers’ with tomato soup and then throwing a cake on King Charles III’s wax face at Madame Tussauds.