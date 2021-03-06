The alleged perpetrator was a health worker who was off duty Alcalá de Henares Hospital. / EFE COLPISA Saturday, March 6, 2021, 16:30



An off-duty worker has cut the throat of a colleague this Saturday at the Prince of Asturias Hospital in Alcalá de Henares, a spokesman for the Higher Police Headquarters has informed Europa Press.

Specifically, the event occurred around 2:20 p.m. this afternoon and the man involved is an ambulance driver who was out of service.

As reported by Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid, the deceased man was a Hospital nurse who has been attacked with a knife inside the center and the assistance has been provided by the staff of the hospital itself.