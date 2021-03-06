A nurse at the Prince of Asturias Hospital in Alcalá de Henares passed away this Saturday after being beheaded by a colleague who was on vacation, as confirmed by a spokesman for the Higher Police Headquarters. The tragic homicide occurred at around 2:20 p.m. and the alleged perpetrator was an ambulance driver who entered the hospital with a knife and directly attacked the nurse Sergio LG, 41, without saying a word.

From the Emergency service it was detailed that the fatal attack occurred in the Emergency Unit, where the deceased worked. They were lthe center’s own toilets those who treated the victim, although they could only confirm his death. Sergio was a union delegate, he was separated and had two children.

A team of psychologists treated family members and workers at the Hospital Príncipe de Asturias after the shocking event occurred. The health services also went to the Alcalá police stations, where the aggressor remains detained to assist you with a few cuts on your hand.

Crime of passion



For their part, homicide agents from the National Police are investigating the motive for the slaughter. Apparently, the killer is the boyfriend of a nurse where the mortal victim also worked and the crime may be passionately motivated and supposedly it could have been unleashed by an alleged infidelity.

The Mayor of Alcalá de Henares, Javier Rodríguez Palacios, has conveyed his condolences to the hospital workers and the relatives of the nurse. «Horrible event that happened at the Hospital Príncipe de Asturias. Terrible and incomprehensible, “lamented the councilor through his Twitter account.