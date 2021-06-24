Jesus Zavala

An approximate of 40 drivers of private vehicles and cargo transport, were assaulted after stopping by the traffic cessation caused by a road accident, it is presumed that at least 15 assailants were involved.

The incident occurred in the early morning of Wednesday, June 23, where at kilometer 215 of the Arco Norte in the direction of Apan, a group of motorists were forced to slow down due to what was believed to be a road accident, without knowing that in it was actually an alleged illegal checkpoint.

According to the first reports made by the citizens, the at least 40 motorists that consisted of both individuals and carriers, after slowing down their pace began to see how car by car, a group of subjects with long weapons passed from one vehicle to another, stripping citizens of their valuables.

Likewise, they pointed out that after seeing the arsenal that the thugs had and not having enough space to maneuver their vehicles to flee, they could only wait their turn to be assaulted while the attackers pointed at them with the firearms they carried in their hands. .

In the same way, the witnesses and victims of the robbery confirmed that all those whose vehicles were closed or their windows raised, the thugs proceeded to break their windows and beat them to get off their units.

On the other hand, cargo carriers, accused that the criminals had opened their containers to steal in some cases the merchandise they were carrying inside, this by uploading the stolen cargo aboard Pick Up trucks.

However, even with the large number of victims, it transpires that the authorities of Tlaxcala, did not obtain any type of formal complaint from those affected and it is unknown about the alleged checkpoint located on the Arco Norte highway.

