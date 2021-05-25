This Wednesday at 8.30, the City of Buenos Aires opens the registration for vaccination against the coronavirus of people ages 50 to 54 with risk factors. They must complete an affidavit and, on the day of the shift, present a medical certificate. It also opens enrollment for strategic staff, including teachers and non-teachers, of those same ages.

At the same time, those who have between 55 and 59 years old and health conditions that place them in the risk group. They are part of stages 4 and 5 of the vaccination plan and to advance the 609,965 Sputnik V vaccines that arrived this Monday will be used.

The registration is done through the web buenosaires.gob.ar/vacunacovid. Later, the Buenosairean Government is enabling the shifts as it receives the vaccines. Therefore, you have to wait until you receive the notification with the day and time of the shift so that the link that allows you to load the data is enabled.

Later on, it will continue with the group of people with risk factors who are between 50 and 54 years old, as part of stage 5 of the campaign.

At this stage, teachers and non-teachers between the ages of 50 and 54 will also be vaccinated. Photo Maxi Failla

Stage 4 comprises strategic staff: security forces, firefighters, emergencies and human development, community kitchen workers and teachers and non-teachers. Online registration is required only for the educational staff subgroup.

Members of the Security Forces and other strategic groups will be registered using the registers that the City’s Ministries of Security and Human Development already have.

How is the registration for people with risk factors



People who have underlying diseases or health conditions considered risk factors must prove it. As a first step, at the time of registering they have to make an affidavit.

This procedure is carried out online or through the line 147. In that instance, the identity and contact data must be uploaded or reported.

The vaccination at the Club San Lorenzo. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

After the registered are contacted by mail, WhatsApp and SMS according to the order of registration, to arrange a shift. At that time they can select the date, time and place of preference through a personalized link.

You can choose from several public vaccination centers, which are located in clubs, government buildings and cultural centers throughout the City. They operate from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the day of the shift, you must report to the vaccination center 15 minutes before with the DNI and a medical certificate. This certificate must prove at least one pathology or clinical criterion that justifies that the person is included in the priority group.

After receiving the vaccine, you must spend half an hour under observation. Those who need it, can attend with a companion.

After receiving the vaccine, you have to spend half an hour under observation. Photo Maxi Failla

Later, the vaccinated will be scheduled to receive a second dose, which can be given after an interval of 12 weeks.

Which are the risk factors

The list of prioritized risk conditions or chronic diseases For this stage of vaccination, as detailed on the Buenos Aires government website, it is as follows:

– Obesity: body mass index (BMI) greater than 35 kg / m2.

– Cardiovascular disease: heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension.

– Moderate or severe respiratory disease: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, severe asthma.

– Diabetes

– Chronic Kidney Disease: including people on chronic dialysis.

– Cirrhosis

– People with acquired immunosuppression

– HIV / AIDS

– Transplanted: people with solid organ transplants and people on the transplant waiting list.

– Oncological and oncohematological patients with recent diagnosis or active disease: less than one year from diagnosis, current treatment or having received immunosuppressive treatment in the last 12 months, relapsing or uncontrolled disease.

– Active tuberculosis: new cases or relapse, diagnosed in the last 12 months.

– People with Down Syndrome

– Intellectual and developmental disabilities: that disables the individual capacities to execute, understand or sustain personal care measures over time to prevent the contagion or transmission of Covid 19; and / or people who are institutionalized, in homes or long-term residences; and / or require professional home care or hospitalization

