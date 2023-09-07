It is reported that the successor console of the nintendoswitch was shown off privately last month, with a series of tech demos meant to show off what the console is capable of. According to a new report published in Eurogamer, Nintendo privately showed off its upcoming console to some developers, with partners bringing in tech demos to show off the system in detail.

Among these demos was an improved version of Zelda: Breath of the Wild designed to take advantage of the enhanced specifications of the console. It is not clear if this improved version of the game will be released to the public. With the Japanese company showing off its console to developers, there is no doubt that the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2 it gets closer and closer.

According to reports shared in recent weeks, the console will come with a new camera feature, up to 512GB of internal storage space, an 8-inch LCD screen, and possibly compatibility with its predecessor.

The console Nintendo Switch 2 It hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it’s rumored to be released sometime next year. We will keep you updated on the new system as soon as we have more information about it.

Via: WCCFTech

Editor’s note: What a thrill! This may mean that we do see the new console Nintendo in March 2024, if we’re lucky. What shape will it have? What news will come with the controls? if they used Breath of the Wild To demonstrate that, I’d like to think we’ll stick with gyros and motion controls.