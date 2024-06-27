It is a fact that we could call Mexico as a territory Xbox because the vast majority of citizens own consoles Microsoftthe same ones that offer them classics like the complete saga of Halo, to new indies that are making a space for themselves in the industry. And recently the brand has made known the love it has for this country, with an edition of S Series which will be surprising because they are using a property that is highly contested by its current owners.

Through social media, Xbox In its Mexican division, it has shown a rather peculiar photo, which shows us a console with a skin of none other than the program considered number one on humorous television, The Chavo of 8. Creation of the deceased Roberto Gomez Bolaños and that managed to cross borders at least with the neighbors of South America, since it is very popular in countries like Brazil.

Here the image:

Spoiler alert:

It was unintentionally on purpose… Stay tuned to our social networks to make this console yours! pic.twitter.com/sGNtqARf1Q — Xbox Mexico (@XboxMexico) June 26, 2024

In the post, you can see that they are using green patterns characteristic of the main character of the franchise, and this time the image used is that of the animated version, which became popular with a new audience when the live action version was considered a bit obsolete. As you can see, they intend to give it away to fans of the brand, so the brand is inviting followers to keep an eye out for Twitter to participate and take it home.

Here is the general description of the console:

It goes without saying that this model is not for sale.

Via: Xbox Mexico

Author’s note: The truth is that this special edition does not look bad at all and in the end it is going to be a unique piece for which collectors are going to fight to have all the possible models.