After a few months of waiting, Hogwarts Legacy It has finally been launched on the market for the past consoles of Xbox and PlayStationWell, let’s remember that in February the versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S that have been quite accepted. Some fans were hesitant to receive the game on inferior devices, but apparently, there is good news.

An internet user known as the bit analyst has released a comparative video showing us the performance of the title developed by avalanche, first on a standard console, and then on the Pro version. Those who try it on the normal one will have access to 900p with 30 fps and the pro version is 1080p with 30 fps. If you switch to performance mode it goes up to 60 fps.

It is worth mentioning that for obvious reasons the loading screens are longer and that is precisely because these consoles from before did not have a solid state hard drive to make the process more agile. Added to that is the slightly more demanding load of textures; It is a game that looks good graphically, so with inferior hardware it had to be lowered.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy andis available andn PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. In July it will reach nintendo switch.

Via: Push Square

editor’s note: It is a surprise that work has been done in the best possible way, and surely those who were waiting for it will be satisfied. We’ll see how the Switch version fares in a couple more months.