It's been just over 10 years since one of Hollywood's most failed projects was launched, Dragon Ball Evolution, a live-action film of the franchise that had many problems due to the script and also the special effects that looked very bad for the time it was released. Despite this bump in the road, fans are still wondering what a worthwhile real-life version would look like, to the point of using artificial intelligence to get the result they want to achieve.

One of the most used tools is Midjourney, in which they introduce reference words and images to transfer things to a real environment, with results that can be described as acceptable, although there are some not very good ones that come from machines without the ability to imagine. In the end there is an interesting mix between three dimensions but also with human touches that can be both disturbing.

Here you can see some of them:

For those who don't know much about the subject, dragon ball is a manga and anime series created by Akira Toriyama. The story follows the adventures of Son Goku, a boy with a monkey tail with superhuman strength, who embarks on a journey in search of the dragon balls to fulfill his dream of becoming the strongest warrior. As the story progresses, Goku encounters friends and enemies, faces epic challenges, and participates in various martial arts tournaments.

The franchise is known for its exciting battles, charismatic characters, and Goku's evolution from an innocent child to a powerful warrior. The series has left a lasting impact on pop culture and remains one of the most popular anime and manga sagas worldwide.

Via: Floating Point Gallery

Editor's note: The truth is I don't think it's necessary to have a live action Dragon Ball right now, after all the franchise shines with its own light, and interesting things are coming like the next video game as well as the publications of the Super manga.