Manzana has presented a new macbook air 15 inches in your Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. Manzana claims the device will be “the best 15-inch laptop in the world.” It will come with the chip m2 of Manzana.

But other than that we got a look at AppleVision Pro, iOS 17 and all this meant that the company’s site was going to need an update of content and above all, prices for both new and existing products.

At this time, finally, the official site of Apple Mexico, finally shows the final prices for the lineup of computers offered by the manufacturer in our country. And the list was like this:

MacBook Air – 15-inch with M2 chip

This computer features an 8-core CPU, 8GB unified memory, 16-core Neural Engine, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. FaceTime HD camera with 1080p resolution, MagSafe 3 charging port, dual Thunderbolt/USB4 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, and compact 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports. }

The version with 256GB of SSD storage costs $29,999 MXN

While the version with 500GB of SSD storage costs $34,999 MXN

Mac Pro – with M2 Ultra

Equipped with a 24-core CPU, a 76-core GPU, 800 GB/s memory bandwidth, up to 192 GB of unified memory, and capable of supporting up to 8 monitors. It has 8 Thunderbolt 4 ports, two Ethernet ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 USB-A ports, 2 HDMI ports.

It has two versions, the Tower starts at $149,999 MXN with configuration options that increase in price and the Rack version that starts in $159,999 MXN with the same upgrade options.

MacStudio

Apple’s mini desktop has two options, the first is equipped with a 12-core M2 Max processor, 30-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage, and a price of $45,999 MXN.

The second option has a 24-core M2 Ultra processor, 60-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine. 64 GB unified memory, 1TB SSD storage and a price of $92,999 MXN.

Via: Manzana

Editor’s note: It’s good that the prices have already come out because I didn’t know what to do with what I have left over each month, I’ll buy two Mac Pro to check my Facebook! NOT!