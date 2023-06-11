0 COMMENTS
06/11/2023 11:41 a.m.
Beautiful landscaping introduces the new flight simulator with shocking water effects, the inclusion of helicopters, and what appears to be various types of missions such as cargo delivery to ships, medical rescues, crop spraying, skydiving, and construction. An expansion was also shown that is a collaboration with the saga Dune.
Flight Simulator 2024 It will be available via Game Pass, on Steam and the Microsoft Store for PC and Xbox Series X | S.
