Dragon Ball is a franchise that continues to pass through generations of fans, since products from it are constantly released, whether in the form of toys, manga, anime, movies, video games and even accessories. The best thing is that materials that were believed to have been lost have come to light, and recently sketches that had not been on the networks were revealed because we were not yet in the age of the Internet.

Through fan pages, never-before-seen drawings from the time when the anime was being promoted were revealed. Dragon Ball GTwhich for the creator of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, is not canon to the main story. However, many hold it in esteem because it brought closure to the saga before the movie arrived. The Battle of the Gods and then the series of Super.

Here you can check the illustrations:

As can be seen in the image, the sketches are seen with the final aspects of the characters that we saw as they are in the anime, and this material does not come from another source such as the pages of a black and white manga. It is a product that Toei Animation created from scratch, but giving continuity after what happened in Dragon Ball Z so that users would not complain.

In fact, more importance has been given to this series in recent years, given that its characters and transformations have appeared in some spinoffs, recognizing that at some point they existed and were loved by some followers. Of course, the story is still kept aside, since the Super manga is still the continuation of Z.

Editor’s note: The truth is they don’t look so different from the character models that we already knew, but at least the posture they have is different from the one we already know. It is appreciated that they at least reveal details not seen by fans.