In the vast universe of anime and manga, few characters have managed to leave as deep a mark as bulma of dragonball. In the midst of a series packed with mighty warriors and epic showdowns, bulma has proven to be a beacon of intelligence, wit, and charisma that has captivated fans of all ages for decades.

As an integral part of dragonballone of the most emblematic and long-lived anime series, bulma has played various roles that go beyond being the adventure companion of Goku. Her role as a scientist, engineer, and friend of hers has earned her a prominent place in franchise history. From her first meeting with Goku in the search for the Dragon Balls to his role in creating advanced technologies, bulma has proven to be a versatile and essential figure in the plot.

The amazing thing about the popularity of bulma is that, despite the passing of the years and the evolution of the series, its charm and appeal remain as strong as ever. Her unique style, her bold personality, and her ability to face difficult situations with her own positive attitude have made her a timeless icon of the anime world.

Recently, the revelation by the creator of the saga, Akira Toriyamafrom a first sketch of bulma has generated waves of emotion among fans of dragonball. This nostalgic and moving show reminds us how it all began and how this beloved protagonist has evolved over the years. It’s a testament to the lasting impact the series’ characters have had on pop culture.

The enduring popularity of bulma is a tribute not only to the creative brilliance of Akira Toriyama, but also to the emotional impact and connection that the characters can forge with their audiences. His ability to continue to amaze and move fans, even after decades, is a testament to the timeless magic of dragonball and the eternal relevance of the fascinating bulma.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: Don’t deny it, it was everyone’s first crush – waifu even though they weren’t otakus and that’s why we love bulmaIt’s nice to know your origins.