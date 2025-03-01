In 1982, the Syrian city of Hama was the scene of a brutal slaughter perpetrated by the government, during which tens of thousands of people lost their lives. Four decades later, the memory of that tragedy resonated strongly during the popular uprising that he put … end, last December, to the Assad dynasty regime. But there was another lasting effect of that attack, one that was deeply rooted not only in memory, but also in the genes of Syrian families. Thus, the grandchildren of the women who were pregnant during the siege, who did not live the tragedy and never experienced that violence, have been today, more than forty years later, an indelible brand in their genomes, a silent inheritance of the trauma that has been transmitted from generation to generation to generation.

That is what has just demonstrated an international team of scientists led by geneticist Connie Mulligan, from the University of Florida. The finding, just published in ‘Scientific Reports‘, represents the first evidence in humans of the intergenerational transmission of stress, a phenomenon that until now had only been observed in animals.

“The idea that traumas and violence can have repercussions on future generations,” explains Mulligan, “should promote empathy and motivate political leaders to pay more attention to the problem of violence. I could even help explain some of the apparently unwavering intergenerational cycles of abuse, poverty and trauma that we see throughout the world, including the United States ».

The key is in epigenetics

Although our vital experiences do not directly modify our genome, they can influence the way in which our genes are expressed through a mechanism known as epigenetics, which regulates the expression of genes but without altering the DNA sequence that composes them. In response to stress or other factors such as environmental, age, food, etc., our cells, in effect, can add small ‘chemical marks’ to genes, modulating their activity. These ‘epigenetic modifications’ can help us adapt to stressful environments, although their long -term effects are not yet fully understood.

They were precisely those revealing chemical brands that Mulligan and their colleagues were looking for in the genes of Syrian families. Laboratory experiments had already shown that animals can transmit epigenetic stress firms to their descendants, but try the same in humans has been, so far, an impossible task.

A unique study

To carry out this unique study, Mulligan collaborated with Rana Dajani, a molecular biologist at the Hachemita University of Jordan, and Catherine Panter-Brick, anthropologist at Yale University. The team followed three generations of Syrian immigrants in Jordan: families who lived the siege of Hama, families that suffered the recent civil war and families that emigrated before 1980, which served as a control group.

Rana Dajani, daughter herself of refugees, played a decisive role in generating confidence and convincing the community of Syrian refugees in Jordan to participate in the investigation. Finally, he managed to collect samples of oral swabs of 138 people from 48 different families. «Families – Mulligan says – want their history to be told. They want their experiences to be heard. I think we work with all the families that were eligible to participate in the study ».

Then, and once back to his Laboratory in Florida, Mulligan and his team analyzed DNA in search of epigenetic modifications, trying to find their relationship with the experiences of violence of families. And they got it. In the grandchildren of Hama survivors, in fact, they discovered up to 14 genome regions with epigenetic modifications related to stress that their grandmothers had suffered. The findings, therefore, confirm that epigenetic changes induced by humans in humans can be transmitted to future generations, as in animals.

Even more findings

In addition to that, the researchers also found 21 epigenetic sites modified in the genome of people who had directly experienced violence in Syria. And a third finding revealed that the fetuses exposed to violence when they were still in the maternal uterus showed signs of accelerated epigenetic aging, a type of biological aging associated with the susceptibility to age -related diseases. Most of these changes showed a similar pattern after exposure to violence, which suggests the existence of an epigenetic response common to stress, capable of affecting both people directly exposed and future generations.

Study scheme that allows us to compare exposure to violence with the epigenetic marks of the genomes



Connie Mulligan





“We believe that our work is relevant to many forms of violence,” says Mulligan, “and not just for refugees. Domestic violence, sexual violence, armed violence: all the different types of violence we know and that we have in the United States. We should study it. We should take it more seriously ».

Unknown effects

Although the impact of these epigenetic changes in people’s lives is not yet known, previous studies have been related to diseases such as diabetes. A famous study on Dutch survivors of famine during World War II, for example, suggested that their children carried epigenetic changes that increased the risk of obesity. And although it is true that many of these modifications may not have significant effects, some of them could directly influence our health, Mulligan explains.

The study, therefore, opens new ways to understand how traumas and violence can leave a lasting mark on our biology, capable of transmitting through generations. Mulligan is convinced that, as we continue to explore the complexities of the epigenetics, we can know how to mitigate the effects of trauma and promote resilience in the communities affected by violence.

A resilience and perseverance, by the way, that were very present in the families with which the researchers worked. «In the midst of all that violence – Mulligan says – they are living full and productive lives, having children, maintaining their traditions. They have persevered. That resilience and perseverance is possibly a unique, exclusively human feature.