Juarez City.- Nahomi Leonor Monárrez from Juarez has begun her recovery process after successful surgery to remove a brain tumor.

His case, which attracted the attention and solidarity of the community, managed to raise almost 80 thousand pesos through an online collection on the GoFundMe platform, organized by his uncle, Misael Hernández González.

For the past two years, Nahomi had been dealing with intense migraines that eventually led to an MRI on July 15, which revealed the presence of a grapefruit-sized tumor.

According to family members, the costs of surgery, hospitalization and specialist fees exceeded 400 thousand pesos, which made it necessary to mobilize emergency resources.

Just one day after receiving the diagnosis, Misael set to work organizing the collection.

In a matter of days, the efforts of family, friends and unknown donors resulted in 78,500 pesos raised through 83 donations.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the people who have contributed to this cause. We are extremely grateful and touched by their solidarity,” said Hernandez.

The family has managed to complete the necessary financing through a loan to cover the total medical costs.

The 24-year-old woman is currently in a favourable prognosis following the surgery, which was made possible by the crowdfunding platform and the support of those who joined her cause.

