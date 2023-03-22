During the presentation of State of Unreal, which had a live broadcast at 11:30 a.m. Mexico City time. A video was presented showing how Ninja Theory is taking full advantage of the capabilities of the Unreal Engine 5 specifically in the facial animation section for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

In the video we can see Senua, protagonist of the saga receiving instructions to start shooting a scene. Ambient effects, textures to your face, and lighting elements are immediately added. When a voice yells “cut” and then we see Melina Juergens fully dressed in a motion capture outfit, including a helmet with a camera mounted in front of her face.

But better see for yourselves:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a third-person action-adventure video game developed by Ninja Theory and published by Microsoft. It is a continuation of the acclaimed game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

The game follows Senua, a Celtic warrior suffering from psychosis, as she enters a world of Norse mythology to face the gods and demons that inhabit it. The game has been lauded for its innovative portrayal of mental health and its careful attention to detail in recreating Norse mythology. Although it was announced in 2019, little is known about its release date, but it is expected to be available for Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: Youtube