Shocking revelation! The famous supermarket chain Bodega Aurrera has generated a stir on social networks due to a leaked conversation that has left more than one with their mouths open, and it is not for less, when it comes to one of the busiest supermarkets in Mexico, and apparently, with the lowest payments for its workers.

In this unique chat, a company employee addresses someone else requesting that they continue promoting a vacancy for one of your departments. It seems that the phenomenon of lack of interest in work has reached the doors of this renowned brand, but not precisely because people do not want to work, but because they do not want to do it for so little pay.

In the apparently WhatsApp conversation, you can read that one of the collaborators requests that the vacancy continue to be promoted:

We need the vacancy to continue to be published everywhere possible. People don’t want to work anymore.”

Given this, the other apparent user points out that the salary is very low for everything that the position requires play:

In my opinion, I feel that the salary is very low for the scrub that it is. But that’s my opinion”.

In addition to this, Internet users have not stopped the opportunity to recriminate the salaries that this is, and other supermarket chains offer their collaborators, even some comments point out that the working hours are excessive and sometimes they have to put up with mistreatment .

How much do you earn for working at Bodega Aurrerá?

However, what has caused a real mismatch in social networks is the reply to this comment:

It is better to work for little than not to work… it is better to be tired of working so much than to be tired of looking for work.”

Incredible but true! It seems that logic has been reversed and now being exhausted from working so hard is preferable to being exhausted from looking for a job. The world upside down! Although some have actually defended that the salary could be due to the area in which it is offered.

According to the employment platform Indeed, Salaries at Bodega Aurrera for the position of “general employee” They range between 3,638 and 5,600 pesos per month. Faced with this information, Internet users have exploded in indignation in the comments. The controversy is served, and it seems that the employment situation in Bodega Aurrera is leaving much to be desired.