Saltillo.- Through a Facebook page called “Those who do not give pension Saltillo“, they spread to parents who do not give alimony to their children.

The Facebook site has been used to “denounce” the alleged parental irresponsibility, even the page is willing to receive contributions by direct messages and mail.

According to the law, after a separation, parents have the responsibility for the well-being of their children, but there are cases in which parents, despite being obliged, shy away from their obligations.

A group of Saltillo users organized to take action despite the complaints made to the authorities, thus exposing irresponsible parents.

The Facebook page shares the image of parents who do not pay the corresponding alimony.

Complaints on Facebook / Photo: Capture

The complaints accompanied by photographs of the offender, censors the names.

However, the page indicates that they are men who abandon their children, block them on networks or use the excuse that they have moved from the city, there are even heartless fathers who are not responsible for their children with disabilities.

So far, 57,000 people have liked the page “Those who don’t give pension Saltillo” and it has 68,000 followers.

Do you think it is a good measure on the part of mothers to expose parents avoiding paying alimony to his children?

