In the saga of Dragon Ball Zspecifically during the arc of Majin Boowe met some quite interesting character designs, highlighting the third level of the Super Saiyan transformation, which required Goku reach the limits of his powers, which by the way, were not enough to eliminate the pink villain. And although the fusion of Goten and Trunks also reached this phase, other characters like Vegeta and Gohan never went down that path.

And although these phases are not part of the canon, it does not mean that they should exist, since in products like Dragon Ball Heroes, Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Arcadehas been shown to Gohan with that long hair that characterizes the transformation. Added to that is the fact that we see him wearing the suit that he gave him. Piccolo to be able to more easily train their battle skills.

Here you can check them:

It is worth mentioning that Gohan has not managed to regain importance in the products of dragon ball lately, since in Super We have seen him in a very secondary role where he does not participate in important battles such as the appearance of Zamasu. However, it seems that they want to return some of their relevance, and we saw that recently with the movie super heroas well as their fights in the tournament of power to save the universe from being destroyed.

On the other hand, it is presumed that Gohan can play a relevant role in Dragon Ball Daimaa project in which many of the characters will return to their childhood stages, confirming that the Saiyan hybrid will have the appearance with which I fought against cell in the android saga. That can make him finally release the power that he hides inside, because in the end we did not know all his potential that he boasted to us. Toriyama.

Via: F.W.

Editor’s note: The design is definitely good, and with that it would have made me want to see this phase in the stage of Z’s final fight, but perhaps it was not left out due to script issues. Anyway, at least it exists and that is what we should be grateful for.