From the full-length video from a few months ago using a State of Playmany are still enthusiastic about everything Hogwarts Legacy promises as an open world video game. However, from that moment Warner Bros. Games has not given much more information, but this shortage may have ended thanks to a video.

Through its official channel, avalanche shows us material in a kind of ASMR with rain in between, where we can see some environments that will be available in the title. This ranges from the magic school grounds, to one of the most beloved towns from the books and movies, Hogsmeadewhich shines with eye-catching graphics.

That means that we are going to be able to witness a very common mechanic in this type of game, that of the passage from day to night, and to this are added weather changes such as storms and snow. With this in mind, now comes the question of whether special outfits are going to be needed to face the extreme temperatures or the lightning that may fall.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: nintendo life