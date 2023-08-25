In the exciting world of video games, few names resonate as loudly as “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet“. This title took the scene by storm since its first announcement, and recently it has once again captured the attention of gamers. Today we are happy to share with you a look at the early conception of the game through some recently revealed sketches.

Since its disclosure, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has kept gamers on the edge of their seats with its promises of uncharted adventures, new companions Pokemon and exciting challenges. But what often goes unnoticed are the pivotal moments of creation that bring these magical experiences to life. Recently, we’ve had the privilege of peeking behind the curtains and exploring the initial sketches that formed the basis of this exciting journey.

The sketches, which we now share with you, are a window into the imagination of the designers and creators of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. They capture the first glimpses of the mysterious regions we’ll explore, the intriguing characters we’ll meet, and of course, the exciting new Pokemon who will be by our side in this new odyssey.

been waiting on these for months now pic.twitter.com/6cLCMCig0c —Lewtwo (@Lewchube) August 23, 2023

Via: Twitter