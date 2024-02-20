Although for many people it is going unnoticed, the game of SAND LANDwhich is inspired by the manga of the same name created by none other than Akira Toriyama the author behind the popular dragon ball and its subsequent sagas. And so that everyone has the franchise on their radar, Bandai Namco has been constantly releasing trailers that point towards a project with an identity and that leaves the comfort zone in terms of anime games.

That leads us to the fact that today a new video has been released with extensive gameplay in which we can see how we will move around the world, and the first thing points to the use of a vehicle that will also take the form of a quite powerful robot. to destroy enemies. In the same way, we see that we can also take control of the character Beelzebubwho has his own moves worthy of an action release.

Here you can see it:

Within this gameplay, two elements draw attention: The first is that there will be certain areas in which we must move with total stealth to emerge victorious, given that if the alarms are activated we will be condemned to having our access to special objects closed. The second element leads us to the fact that there will be an RPG-style progression system, so the classic skill tree will be present, this in order for us to achieve the most advanced exploration and combat techniques.

For those who don't know what it's about SAND LANDhere's a quick description:

It is a manga created by Akira Toriyama, the famous author behind “Dragon Ball.” It was serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine from 2000 to 2001 and consists of a single compilation volume. Sand Land presents an arid desert world where water has become extremely scarce. The story centers on a young prince named Rasputin, heir to the kingdom of Sand Land, who joins a golem named Beelzebub on a journey to find water and save the people from it. On their adventure, they face various challenges and encounter peculiar characters as they explore the vast desert expanses.

Remember that this game goes on sale on April 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: This experience seems very fresh, and the best thing is that it will leave the comfort zone in which Bandai Namco has these titles, that is, it will not be just another generic arena fighter. So we will have to wait a little longer to discover what is offered to us.