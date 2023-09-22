For a few months now, fans of medieval-style games have been celebrating due to the confirmation of the development of Dragon’s Dogma 2, a title that will not come alone, as there is also an anime in creation for Netflix. And although quite a few days have passed since nothing new was shown, it seems that they want to amend that thanks to the fact that Capcom is present at an event this weekend.

We talk specifically about Tokyo Game Show 2023, where they released the most extensive gameplay, here we show some of the combat and how the avatar that the player selects at the beginning of this adventure is going to move. Added to that is the fact of choosing between different classes of warrior, as with Dungeons and Dragons, Each of them has unique abilities that will make them stand out from each other.

Check the video:

Within all this information, it is also established that the beasts to be defeated will have a large scale in the style of Monster Hunter, but there are subtle touches so that followers do not mix franchises in some way. Added to that is that the feeling of multiplayer is still present, so users will be able to enjoy online games, each with their role to play on the team.

As for the release dates, there is still the promise that we will see it at some point in 2024. Afterwards, it is reaffirmed that it will only come out in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Hinting that little by little the transition to the new generation is something more solid.

Editor’s note: The truth is, this video game looks pretty good and above all faithful to the principles that the first part taught us. So it will be worth taking a look at this project that we could say is a miracle.