With the passing of its episodes, whether in animated format or static drawing, Spy X Family always offers new details that keep viewers attentive for what follows in this plot. And now, a cliffhanger has caught all the readers who have their sights on the little Damianbecause until today part of his family was somewhat unknown.

The current chapter moves away from Anya Y Loidgiving prominence to Yor while running a new errand to try to find something for Anya. While all this is going on Yor ends up running into a group of supportive mothers doing team activities. And within this unique set is neither more nor less than the mother of Damian Desmond.

The 65th installment of Spy x Family go to Yor worried about herself Anya has been getting along with Damian. It all adds up to her general dilemmas about whether she’s a good mother. While she is shopping at the mall, she ends up bumping into a lady and saves her from falling. The woman was so impressed that she invited Yor to a volleyball game with her friends.

In the group he meets a woman introduces himself as melinda desmond. She does not say that she is the mother of Damianbut has a son in the same class and in the same school as the little girl Anya. So far, the treatment between the mothers is somewhat cordial, but it is possible that Melinda reveal his true intentions in the next printed chapters of the saga.

Via: comic book