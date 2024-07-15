Ciudad Juárez— A group of people went to a house in the Oriente XXI neighborhood to attack one of its residents, shooting him and also causing damage to the home, during the early hours of the morning.

A Municipal Police officer assigned to the Valle District indicated that they went to Sahuaro and Melocactus streets at 2:07 a.m., as neighbors reported hearing screams and gunshots.

He said that when the first officers arrived, they found José Iván GT, 22, lying on the street with two bullet wounds in his legs, as well as some damage to the windows of the house.

The injured man told police that he was resting and heard someone shouting his name. When he looked out, he found a person he knew as ‘Benji’ who was accompanied by several women and three men, who attacked him with stones and Benji with a gun.

Four 9mm shell casings were found at the scene, which were kept as evidence of the attack.

After a search in the vicinity of the colony, police managed to arrest the alleged aggressor, identified as Benjamin VG, 28 years old, fully identified by the victim and his wife.