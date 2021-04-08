There has now been a curious outbreak in a zoo in Baden-Württemberg. Two dozen monkeys managed to escape, so far there is no trace of them.

Löffingen – About two dozen monkeys broke out of a zoo in Baden-Württemberg. As the police announced on Thursday, current construction work in the park in Löffingen is likely to be the reason that the primates discovered a way out of their enclosure. The animals were initially in a pack in a district.

Baden-Württemberg: Two dozen monkeys escaped from the zoo

Employees of the zoo had tried to recapture the Barbary macaques. By the afternoon, however, they had not been able to track the animals, as a police spokesman said.

The primates are said to be harmless, shy and fearful. The police asked not to speak to or feed the Barbary macaques. Passers-by should also not try to catch the animals. In such a case, the monkeys might react less friendly, added the police spokesman.

in the In March, US monkeys hit the headlines, they were vaccinated against the coronavirus.