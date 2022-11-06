Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Split

Markus Söder at the press conference on the Bavarian budget for 2023. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

“Then it’s no longer fun”: Markus Söder calls for prison sentences for climate protesters in serious cases. He has ridicule ready for less drastic actions.

Munich – CSU boss Markus Söder calls for tougher penalties for climate activists of the “last generation” – in particularly serious cases even up to imprisonment. “I have no understanding when human lives are endangered, I have no understanding when property is damaged. And I think the state must also show a clear edge here,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister at the presentation of the Bavarian budget for 2023 on Sunday (November 6) in Munich.

Söder scoffs at “climate glue” – but calls for “arrest” or “prison” in serious cases

What is needed are “penalties that are effective, not light fines, but, for example, an arrest or a corresponding prison sentence if it comes to particularly serious cases,” said Söder. In a slightly sarcastic tone, the CSU chairman commented on the basic form of protest by climate activists. “In theory, I could say ‘let them stick’. If someone sticks themselves in front of the State Chancellery, let them stick. Then we take a look around, eat something, drink something, look at it, no problem.”

Theoretically, I could say ‘let them stick’. If someone sticks themselves in front of the State Chancellery, let them stick.

A cold winter is to be expected – “we’ll see each other again in the spring,” said Söder. “But when things get serious and lives can be endangered, when property is injured, then it’s no longer fun. Everything else has the character of a somewhat silly happening.” His deputy Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) recommended that the activists better help craftsmen install photovoltaic modules in the interests of climate protection – or “plant trees”. “You can then hug them,” added Söder.

“Last Generation”: Death of a cyclist fuels debate

The trigger for the current debate: in Berlin last Monday, a cyclist was hit and run over by a truck. According to the fire brigade, a special vehicle that was supposed to help free the injured person under the truck was stuck in a traffic jam on the city highway. This is said to have been triggered by an action by the climate protest group “Last Generation”.

the Southgerman newspaper however, citing an application note, reported that according to the emergency doctor, the problem had no impact on the rescue of the injured woman. According to the police and prosecutors, the cyclist died on Thursday from her serious injuries. The CDU then also demanded that the Greens distance themselves from the protests.

Climate protests: Union calls for “minimum imprisonment” for sticking to penalties

According to a report by the Union faction, the Union faction wants to picture on sunday now submit a motion for tougher penalties for climate activists in the Bundestag. Activists who block roads or obstruct the passage of police, fire brigades and rescue services should therefore face a minimum prison sentence in the future. According to the report, the Union is also demanding a minimum sentence of imprisonment instead of fines for damaging or destroying cultural assets.

For example, Söder also criticized damage to paintings. He couldn’t understand what an old painter had to do with “climate glue”, said the Prime Minister.

The deputy timeEditor-in-Chief Bernd Ulrich had last in an essay brought an emphatically differentiated proposal into the debate. Referring to the German philosopher Jürgen Habermas, he demanded concessions on all sides: the activists should only address the population, but not “force” any state measures; at the same time, they should not escape punishment. The government should also “put on a friendly and tolerant face” in view of its own failures towards future generations – and take warnings from Karlsruhe seriously. (dpa/fn)