Exit seven of the expressway to La Manga del Mar Menor leads to Venta El Sabinar, a restaurant that Pedro Conesa and Manuel Madrid have managed for four years. Like the rest of their colleagues in their sector, the two hoteliers live a nightmare year due to the pandemic, with three forced closures that have put their business in check. So they jump into whatever public aid they can get to get ahead and keep jobs.

Pedro and Manuel found out about the non-refundable subsidies convened by the Instituto de Fomento in November and presented their request. No one told them what had happened to it for four months, although they assumed that the application had not been accepted. More than anything, because not a single euro had entered their checking accounts.

It was a week ago when they received a letter from the director of Info, Joaquín Gómez, in which, with good words, they were informed of the rejection. Pedro posted the letter on networks outraged: “This is how they help us,” he lamented.

«The paperwork was carried out by our advisor, and he remembers that that day the deadline opened at nine in the morning and, after ten minutes, the Info website was crashed. He tells me that he presented everything at nine and a few minutes, but the time that was officially recorded in the registry was ten-something ”, explains Conesa. “They should report which companies benefited from the subsidies, as they have done in other processes,” he proposes.

The owners of Venta El Sabinar explain that not only did they not receive the help of the Info, but it also cost them money. “Because logically you have to pay the advisor who prepares all the documents for you,” he says.

Pedro and Manuel trust each time less when they listen to politicians, of whatever color or administration, they come to the fore to report on public aid plans to save companies. «Advertisements make many, but the reality is that little money arrives. In our case, we only received aid in December 2020, when we had been asking for it since May », says the hotelier.