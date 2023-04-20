Three 19-year-old youths were captured after being considered the alleged perpetrators of a shooting that happened last Sunday night in the city of Baton Rouge, United States, which he left Kerisha Johnson, a 36-year-old pregnant woman, dead in his vehicle.

Those captured were Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry, whose identities were shared by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to local media, the woman had gone out in her car to pick up some people at a party. However, the authorities received a call indicating that a person was dead in her vehicle after being shot, after mistaking her for someone else.

Apparently, the white sedan he was driving seemed similar to another car that moments before had passed by and had fired some shots into the air.

“They all stated that they believed the white car was a vehicle from earlier in the evening, where an occupant had fired into the air while passing by the adolescent party,” they stated in the court order, according to information provided by the New York Post.

Security cameras in the area would have captured the exact moment in which the alleged shooters approached the vehicle, raised firearms and aimed and shot at the woman.

Those arrested were charged with second degree murder and first degree feticide. and are being held at the East Baton Rougue Parochial Jail, the Police Department said on Facebook.

In addition, the authorities indicated that the victim was pregnant, 9 months pregnant, and was going to give birth in a short time. He died immediately.

“It did not make sense. It did not make sense. And just knowing that she lost her life behind her, nothing, you know, she was an innocent person. And I can’t,” said one of the victim’s friends, Deanna Williams, to the outlet. CBA News.

Porch, one of the detainees, would have accepted to authorities that he took it upon himself to provide the weapons used that night and then picked them up for someone else to take away before authorities arrived at the scene.

