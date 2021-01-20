A 12 year old babe She was injured when a group of criminals shot the house where she lives in Rosario. The girl underwent surgery and was admitted to intensive care.

The episode occurred this Tuesday night at the corner of Centeno and Ayacucho streets, in the Tablada neighborhood, in the south of the city of Santa Fe.

The young woman was there when several people opened fire on her home.

The baby received a shot in the abdomen. Her relatives helped her at first. After the 911 call, the girl was referred to the Victor J. Vilela Children’s Hospital in an ambulance from the Integrated Health Emergency System (Sies).

Because of her injuries, the girl underwent emergency surgery that same night and was interned in intensive care in that medical center.

“In the operation he presented a liver injury but in no other noble body. It also did not require mechanical assistance. Now he is stable in Intensive Care, with the presence of his family, “said Viviana Esquivel, director of the hospital, in statements collected by the newspaper La Capital.

He is stable and the doctors are waiting for his evolution.

The investigation of the event is in the hands of the prosecutor on duty and personnel from the 15th police station intervene. for reasons of jurisdiction.

With information from Télam