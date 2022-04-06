War Russia-Ukraine, “they go to get them from the cellars”

There war in Ukraine continues and after the terrible facts of Bucha conflict risks becoming more and more every day world. From the town on the outskirts of Kiev, freed by the Russians and returned to the Ukrainians, the testimonials of the survivors and they are horror movie stories. It is 10.46 on March 5th, we are in Bucha. A boy from the village, Yaroslav, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – writes to his friend Alexander in chat of Telegram: “There were people who stood on our street going towards Irpin passing by Yablunskaya Street and Vokzalnnaya Street. The Russians they shot with automatic weapons, they fired even to four children. I still can’t get a good look at people killed. It’s dangerous here, tell everyone “.

Veronika Pershyna, 27, an English teacher, was in those days a Bucha. It is she – continues the Corriere – who shows some of those chatrecovered from friends because he has them deleted while ran away. If the Russians stopped her and read them she was in danger of to be killed. “Other than staging after the Russians left! I saw it crushed people in the cars, I saw the houses on fire“. In another chat that day between two girls: Towards Yablunskaya street the Russian soldiers go to take the people from the cellars. We are surrounded. They dug some holes close to ours at the gate. “” Yes, they are close. “

