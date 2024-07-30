Shots rang out around 7:30 p.m. in Casoria, a hamlet of Arpino, along the External Ring Road of Casoria. Two people riding a scooter pulled up alongside a Lancia Y and, perhaps in an attempted robbery, fired several shots, wounding the two people on board. One of the two, a 26-year-old Roman boxer, was wearing a valuable watch. He was hit in the arm, but is not seriously injured.

The conditions of the man behind the wheel are more serious, a 62-year-old with no criminal record and an employee of the community that is hosting the boy under house arrest. The man, transported to the Cardarelli hospital in danger of life with a laceration to the lung, aorta, spleen and liver, was accompanying the young boxer to train. Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri of Casoria and the Investigative Unit of Castello Di Cisterna, committed to reconstructing the exact dynamics of the incident.