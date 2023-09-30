Nowadays, Pokémon cards are quite a precious object, given that some of these pieces are put up for sale in limited quantities, and the worst thing is that many of them are found randomly in the envelopes that are already available. They sell in convenience stores. Their prices have grown so much, to the point that people steal them to be able to trade them on the internet later.

This brings us to a case that ended in lamentations in the USA, since a 20-year-old young man who allegedly stole cards of this type has been involved in a shooting that unfortunately ended his life. He passed in Floridawith a report from an employee of target ensuring that this person had taken the merchandise, so the police jumped into action.

It is worth mentioning that it is said that the group in which the boy was involved, because he was not the only one involved, and the victims’ lawyer claims that they used the young people as guinea pigs to train for more serious cases. . Having a sick leave as already mentioned, which is why they decided to sue the agents.

Given this, the police agency answered the following:

Shortly after the incident, it was announced that the people who robbed, damaged several police cars, injured one officer, and put several other officers in fear for their lives. We hope that the facts will be told in a court of law.

It goes without saying that the events occurred last year, but to date there has been no type of resolution, so even the agents can go to prison for having done that to the young man. Although it must also be said that it is a bit ironic that the incident occurred due to simple cards that have a value according to the collecting market.

Via: Dexerto

Editor’s note: Wow, something quite serious has been unleashed over some simple cards, but in the United States people take the issue of theft very seriously. Although going as far as bullets might be a stretch.