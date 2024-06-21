Juarez City.- Two men were attacked by gunfire this afternoon when they were traveling aboard a vehicle and were surprised by hitmen, in an event that occurred in the Galeana neighborhood.

It was after 2:00 p.m., when the 911 emergency center received reports of a shooting on Zihuatanejo and Fidel Ávila streets, where police from the Central District arrived.

At the scene they only found a compact black car that received a dozen bullets in the windows and bodywork, abandoned with the doors open, as well as blood inside, according to a preventive agent.

Minutes later medical personnel from a hospital reported the arrival of two shot men to the emergency area.

Elements from the State Investigation Agency arrived at the scene of the attack, while preventive police went to the General Hospital to protect those affected.