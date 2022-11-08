Guadalajara Jalisco.- A shooting between armed subjects was recorded this Tuesday afternoon, in the municipality of TlaquepaqueJalisco, however, the authorities did not report people detained or injured.

The scuffle left dozens of signs, a truck and a house with traces of shots, at the intersection of Pablo Valdez and Laurel Streets, in Colonia El Campesino.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. Tlaquepaque Police was alerted to a series of firearm detonations at the mentioned site, but when they arrived they only found shell casings.

According to unofficial information, armed subjects arrived at the site and shot at a farm, but the attacks were responded to from inside.

The evidence found, which was at least 50 years old at the scene of the crime, was verified by experts from the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Officewho opened an investigation folder for the case.