Leon, Guanajuato.- In León, Guanajuato, it was shot at a man in a rehab center in the El Coecillo neighborhood, It is presumed unofficially that he was in charge of the annex, they nicknamed him “El Bam Bam”.

Minutes after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, the armed attack occurred, originated by two men who, aboard a motorcycle, entered the rehabilitation place located on Acapulco and Sánchez streets.

Neighbors hearing the shots of a firearm and see that thugs entered the annex, shot several times and then left, They reported the situation to the Emergency System, 911.

The attackers got on their motorcycle fleeing in an unknown direction. The man identified as Jesus died while receiving medical care in the annexreceived several shots at the height of the abdomen and head.

Jesus was taken to receive medical attention, where it is presumed that he died, the authority did not confirm this. When the 911 Emergency System received the report of the detonation of bullets, Municipal authorities and an ambulance of Civil Protection paramedics moved to the area of ​​the events.

paramedics, who began to offer first aid, but minutes later they confirmed the death of the “Bam Bam”.

So far no arrests have been made for this homicide. Criminal Investigation Agents of the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), They arrived at the area of ​​the events to collect the ballistic evidence that will be analyzed in the laboratories, and began with the first investigations.

We recommend you read:

The area was cordoned off by elements of Municipal Police, Mexican Army and National Guard. So far, the reason for the attack and the whereabouts of the murderers are unknown.

The body was transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO), so that the necropsy of the corresponding law is applied.