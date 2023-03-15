A man and a woman who were traveling in their truck with their 3-year-old son were killed by subjects who arrived on a motorcycle in the San Pablo de Las Salinas neighborhood, State of Mexico.

According to the reports, the criminals allegedly assaulted the couple to strip them of the vehicle in the Quintana Roo street and they abandoned the little one in the street. In addition, another person was injured in the attack.

The couple was on board a van with the minor, when armed individuals arrived on a motorcycle and were shot.

According to the investigations, the attackers would have taken the white van with Morelos license plates, in which was the shot couple whose bodies they were lying in the street.

In the place they left the motorcycle in which they arrived, meanwhile, the child was protected by neighborswho asked for the support of the police and paramedics.

What happened to the little 3 year old?

Upon arrival at the place, lifeguards found that both the man and the woman had died, so the police cordoned off the area and notified personnel of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM). See also WhatsApp Plus: How to install the latest APK without viruses in June 2022?

In this attack, the driver of another truck was also injured, who was able to drive his vehicle to a hospital.

Due to these facts, FGJEM personnel began an investigation in order to locate the aggressors.