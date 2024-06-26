Tultitlán, State of Mexico.- After a report of gunshotswere discovered the corpses of two men inside a homein the city of Tultitlan.

media of information Edomex They detail that the events occurred in a home on Isla Aruba Street, in the Villa Esmeralda colonyfrom Tultitlán.

After the first reports, they went to the site police municipal and state, paramedics and elements of the National Guard.

The agents located a white house, entered and discovered the two men lying there.

After being reviewed by paramedicsit was determined that They had no vital signs.

The presence of experts and investigators of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexicowho began the investigation of the case, collected evidence and ordered the bodies to be removed.

The Prosecutor’s Office personnel placed seals on the doors of the house and secured a van, in which the two men found dead were apparently traveling.