Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- Corporations of the three levels of government shielded security from the headquarters of the Festival of the Sea of ​​Goats in Escuinapa, Sinaloa, with the presence of elements of the National Guard and Municipal Police.

On the first day of the holiday at the main entrance elements of the National Guard set up a checkpoint where the elements carried out inspection and surveillance tasks of the people who entered these festivities.

The commander in charge of this police group reported that they will continue to carry out surveillance operations in coordination with the Mexican Armywith the aim of guaranteeing the safety of thousands of visitors to these traditional festivals.

Inside there were also units of the National Guard carrying out surveillance tasks.

At the main entrance the elements of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic They carried out the review and surveillance actions of any mishap or incident that could be recorded, as well as road control.

Speed ​​reducers and modules were installed on the Escuinapa-Teacapán highway where traffic agents and municipal police remain, who remain pending the road area on this state highway.