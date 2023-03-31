The Manhattan jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump for an alleged payment of $130,000 for the silence of a porn actress in 2016, becoming the first former president of the United States who will have to sit on the bench of justice.

Following the announcement of his indictment, authorities in New York and Washington have taken steps to prevent Trump supporters from disrupting public order.

After the accusation against Donald Trump became known, some of his followers took over the building known as ‘Trump Tower’ located in Midtown, Other people were present at the Lower Manhattan courthouse.

“I got in the car and I came straight from New Jersey. I’m so happy that Alvin Bragg has kept his promise,” protester Robert Hoatson told the candea. CBS news.

As reported by the media CBS2 The atmosphere at Trump Tower was relatively calm, but the police will have to provide security for passersby in the coming days.

“We’re told the department has been working closely with federal law enforcement, court officials and the Secret Service to plan for both the former president’s indictment and any potential protests, but the NYPD tells us that its officers are ready for whatever lies ahead,” the outlet reported.

It is estimated that at least 35,000 police officers have a presence in New York: “It’s going to be a combination of the secret service, the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the NYPD that is going to coordinate a security matrix to make sure this doesn’t turn into a fiasco,” said Darrin Porcher, a Security expert and former NYPD lieutenant.

