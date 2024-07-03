🤔⁉️🇲🇽 UNCERTAIN FUTURE… André Jardine does not have plans to be the coach of the Mexican National Team since he is 100% focused on América, which in turn, the team is looking for the third championship. With the ‘NO’ already said, who will replace Jaime Lozano? pic.twitter.com/RcE2cIQYAE — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) July 1, 2024

“Because we have all been waiting for this moment… André Jardine until 2027!”was the message that could be read on the account of Xaccompanied by images of the technical staff, along with the trophies obtained during their management: the two Liga MXhe Champion of Champions and the MX Super Cup.

Because we were all waiting for this moment… André Jardine until 2027! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/FceUPJIBvX — Club America (@ClubAmerica) July 2, 2024

America The road to the third championship begins this Saturday, July 6th at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium When measured at Athletic San Luison Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of starting off on the right foot despite having an incomplete squad, since several continue with their national team in the America Cup.