After the bad times that the Mexican team in the Copa America 2024the name of the technician Jaime Lozano began to be questioned, so one of his possible replacements was quickly announced, the coach of the Americathe Brazilian André Jardinealthough the latter ruled out thinking about the national team because he was focused on the capital team.
Now, after the failure of Mexico In the continental competition, it is unknown what will happen with El Jimmy, however, the Eagles have moved quickly to protect their strategist, especially after he was linked to El Tricolor. That is why, this Tuesday, from its social networks, the blue-cream club informed its followers of the extension of the link with the Brazilian.
“Because we have all been waiting for this moment… André Jardine until 2027!”was the message that could be read on the account of Xaccompanied by images of the technical staff, along with the trophies obtained during their management: the two Liga MXhe Champion of Champions and the MX Super Cup.
The post was quickly filled with positive comments from fans: “The best time in the history of Club América is coming”, “Thank you, boss Emilio Azcárraga”, “I hope you never leave the horrible Mexican national team. Win the three-time championship and then go win the World Cup as you deserve.”, “Stay here for life, let’s keep making history”, “The best news of the year, the best coach in the history of the club, will give us more titles, no doubt about it. Four and counting.” and “Give him the key to the club and the Televisa catalogue”.
America The road to the third championship begins this Saturday, July 6th at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium When measured at Athletic San Luison Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of starting off on the right foot despite having an incomplete squad, since several continue with their national team in the America Cup.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#SHIELD #America #extended #contract #André #Jardine
Leave a Reply