Let legislators act like alienated sheep in the herd can have consequences, like yesterday in the Supreme Court of Justice, which by voting against Plan B of the electoral reformthey painted the ruling coalition in the Chamber of Deputies as ignorant, in the best of cases, or abusive regardless of whether they violated the law and became a pillar of anti-democratic authoritarianism. It was a bad afternoon for him. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who came up with the plan with which he wanted to violate the lawbut it was terrible for the benches of Morena, the PT and the Green Party, who danced to the rhythm imposed from the National Palace, regardless of the consequences for their investiture.

It is not that what they did was a surprise, since for a long time we have seen the submission of the deputies before their political boss and administrator of their consciences, but the way in which their abuses, chicanas, filth and trickery were detailed in the Court, exposed the ruling party bench that sacrificed everything to blindly obey López Obrador, who until the last minute wanted to derail the Court. First wanted to eliminate Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán, rapporteur of the opinionof the discussion -and having one less minister against-, and then the Legal Counsel of the Presidency, in a legal aberration and with a supine ignorance, indicated that if the Court invalidated the first part of Plan B, it would illegally replace to Congress.

None of this happened. The law and the Constitution were imposed, in a session that left the legislators exposed, accompanied in ignominy by the two Lopez Obrador ministers Loretta Ortiz and Yasmín Esquivel. The nine remaining ministers and ministers, one by one, were exposing what they considered the legislators of the ruling coalition had done with a reform processed in fast track on December 6, taking less than 24 hours between when the president sent the initiative, Morena adopted it as her own -which is not illegal-, she skipped all the procedures to run at the speed required by the National Palace, she did not distribute it among the opposition benches and approved it.

The opinion of Minister Pérez Dayán proposed to invalidate the decree of reforms to the general laws of Social Communication and Administrative Responsibilities, which are contained in the first part of Plan B of the Electoral Reform, considering that they violated the legislative procedures and the discussion democratic. The ministers were describing what the majority in Congress did, unexpectedly revealing their actions, their attitude and their subordination to the Executive.

“The (presidential) decree was issued without all the political forces being aware of the initiatives and they did not have time to analyze them,” said the president of the CourtNorma Piña, whom the president has harassed and insulted for weeks, lynched in the networks controlled by her spokesperson, insulted her team of organic intellectuals and pressured with a sit-in in front of the building that houses her, where they have placed posters saying “corrupt minister rotten pineapple” and burned her effigy. The Court, except for the two courtesans mentioned here, resisted the coercion and the crusade to crush it and make them do what López Obrador wanted. Even, Minister Arturo Zaldívar, who in recent votes has leaned towards the president’s position, could not go against the ruling.

“Frankly, it is impossible for the legislators to have gathered elements for discussion,” said Zaldívar, referring to the fact that the Morena bench did not hand over the initiative. “Although we must have deference to the democratic legislator, we do have to ensure that in a parliament, all groups can debate in conditions of equality and freedomwhich in this case did not happen.

“Not respecting these rules,” added Minister Luis María Aguilar when speaking of the legislative procedure, “is an institutional disloyalty and disdain for parliamentary minorities, who also represent a sector of the Mexican people.” Minister José Luis González Carrancá pointed out: “the principles of democratic deliberation were violated. There was no real and substantive democratic deliberation”.

The benches of Morena, the PT and the Green hid the initiative from the oppositionin an action that can only be understood as the way they prevented it from being discussed, that the session be extended and that it not come out at the times that López Obrador wanted. The president wanted the new electoral law so that it could be applied in the 2024 presidential elections, and although the vote did not go to the bottom -whether Plan B is constitutional or not-, and it only referred to the legislative procedure, he could resend his initiative Although probably due to the times, it will not be debated and approved by June of next year.

The presidential whims ran into a legal wall. You can’t be breaking the law all the time. The authoritarian spirit of López Obrador does not allow advice that prevents him from reaching these extremes, as the Legal Counsel of the Presidency should have done instead of making a fool of himself as it did when accusing the Court of wanting to assume legislative functions, or as it should have It must have been the responsibility of the leaders of Morena and the ruling coalition in San Lázaro, to explain to him that they had to process Plan B with other times and forms, to achieve the same thing, since they had the necessary votes to achieve the objective, but without violating the law.

none of this happened. The president lost but from today we will have to wait for the new round of accusations against the Court, the personal disqualifications and the shotgun to shoot anyone who has not kneeled before their wishes. The benches of Morena, the PT and the Green, will pass as what they are, second-level employees of the president, lacking in institutional ethics and shame. They think that what they did is forgotten, but they are very wrong. They’ll see.

