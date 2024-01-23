Last week a new installment of Xbox Developer Direct was launched, in which we saw several video games for Xbox consoles. Microsoftwith new gameplays that have surprised the audience, including those of Indiana Jones and the Great Cricket And till Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. However, the one that has become most relevant is Avoweddevelopment of Obsidian Entertainment which promises a lot in terms of exploration and also Western RPG elements.

Although a lot of information has come out about it, the creators have even more to share, which is why a new 25-minute video has been released. In this extended breakdown of the game, game director Carrie Patel and game director Gabe Paramo touch on some of the game's mechanics separately and discuss the development team's philosophies and the reception they hope to have from the audience they serve. It is dedicated, with statements in which it has not been the shortest creation process.

Here you can see it:

Here are some of his comments during the journey:

For me, it's really about our player-centered approach to roleplaying. Our studio motto is 'Your world, your way', so the way we really approach choice, consequences and everything else is simply giving players opportunities to define who they are in this world, how they want behave, what fantasy and what challenges they want to undertake.

Here is the description of the title for those who don't know it:

It is a first-person role-playing game set in the world of Eora, which is the same fictional universe that was used in another Obsidian Entertainment game called “Pillars of Eternity.” We will have the opportunity to explore this entire place at our will, while meeting story objectives.

Remember that the title arrives in autumn 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. day one for Game Pass.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It will definitely be one of the strong cards for Xbox in 2023, so it will be worth waiting a few more months to be able to play it. The best thing is that there is a Bethesda school inside, so it could capture the attention of enthusiastic fans of first-person games.