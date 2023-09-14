During your event Direct of September, Nintendo announced progress in plans to convert its old Plant Nintendo Uji Ogura in Kyoto, Japan, in a gallery that will display his various products. Nicknamed the Nintendo Museumthe site is under construction and on track to be completed by March 2024. However, an exact opening date has not yet been announced.

In addition to the conceptual rendering of its original announcement in 2021, Nintendo showed an iconic question block painted on the roof of the building, and from the air, you can get an idea of ​​how it will align with the planned design, at least from the outside.

As for what’s inside, we’ll have to wait until closer to opening for more details, but after the success of the movie Super Mario Bros.the opening of theme parks in Japan and the United States, and another event Nintendo Live in Seattle earlier this month, the company is close to adding another way to connect in person with fans of its games.

Via: Nintendo of America

Editor’s note: I have always dreamed of serious video game museums existing. I hope the same thing happens in our country, maybe one day we will have something that is not like the hesitation that the “planetary store” put in the Historic Center of CDMX.